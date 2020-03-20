Schweizer: Burr Being Investigated by Senate Ethics Like Someone Being Investigated by Their Family

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer stated that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) being investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee is comparable to someone accused of wrongdoing being investigated by their family, and stated that Burr’s conduct needs to be investigated by the DOJ.

Schweizer said that Burr’s behavior is “a slam dunk case of insider trading.”

He added, “And the suggestion that this is going to go to the Senate Ethics Committee, Tucker, that would be like you and I getting into trouble and saying we’re going to let our family look into this. Nothing’s going to come clear from the Senate Ethics Committee. It needs to be looked at by the Department of Justice.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett