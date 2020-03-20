Schweizer: Burr Should ‘Resign’ — Be Investigated by DoJ for Insider Trading

Friday during an interview on The Rush Limbaugh Show, Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer, author of the book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, said Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) should resign over stock sales he made weeks before the markets fell in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schweizer said, “The Senator Burr example is particularly egregious. I’ve exposed corruption involving Republicans and Democrats for more than a decade, and this is really one of the worst situations. Bottom line: Senator Burr who in 2018 his net worth was around 1.7 million dollars essentially got briefings from federal officials saying how bad this pandemic was going to be and then over the course of the next couple days had 33 sale transactions of stock, representing at least, if not more of a half of his entire net worth. The point being you know he was not being bashful here. He was basically selling just about everything that he could sell. One week later, his stock portfolio would have been down 30% had he held that stock.”

He added, “I think this needs to be taken up by the Department of Justice to see if it involves insider-trading. It needs to be taken up by the Senate leadership. We need to know who he talked to, who he shared this information with. I think frankly that given his conduct, he should resign.”

Schweizer exposed the bipartisan corruption during the congressional insider trading scandal in 2011 which was detailed in his book Throw Them All Out: How Politicians and Their Friends Get Rich Off Insider Stock Tips, Land Deals, and Cronyism That Would Send the Rest of Us to Prison.

