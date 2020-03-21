Brooks: Trump Was ‘Triggered by the Idea of Empathy’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that during his contentious exchange with NBC’s Peter Alexander, President Trump “was sort of triggered by the idea of empathy.”

Brooks stated, “Well, even on his best day, the president is unnerving. The fact that he lashed out at the reporter who asked a very simple and softball question, well, how would you comfort people who are afraid? First of all, he revealed that it was all about himself. He assumed the fear was — must be because he wasn’t doing a good job. And then he was sort of triggered by the idea of empathy. And so, that was just unnerving. To me, I worry about actual production. Are we actually producing tests? That, to me, is still an unanswered question. … I, frankly, don’t have confidence that we’re doing those dull, logistical things right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett