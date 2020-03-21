Sanders: GOP Coronavirus Proposal Gives ‘Little to No’ Help to Those with Most Need

During a coronavirus roundtable on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized the Republican coronavirus relief proposal, stating that it helps out large corporations and the wealthy, “while providing little to no assistance to the people most in need.”

Sanders said, “The Republican proposal provides massive tax breaks and subsidies to the wealthy and very large corporations while providing little to no assistance to the people most in need. And that is our lowest income people and working families all across this country.”

