Schumer: ‘Fair Question’ Whether Trump Used Coronavirus Info to Make Investment Decisions

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that it is “fair” to question what President Trump’s trades and whatever stock portfolio he might have looked like to see if he used information on the coronavirus to make investment decisions.

Host Joy Reid asked, “I think the American people would like to know what Donald Trump’s trades and his stock investments, if he has any, looked like during this period. Because he was also — he had this information too and didn’t share it and said it was, you know, no big deal, but presumably, he also knew how bad it was. Can we find out if he traded in any way or his family?”

Schumer answered, “He may have known how bad it is, but he downplayed this for so long, with the testing and with everything else that it’s worse than it would have been, considerably worse than it would have been. But obviously, it’s a fair question, obviously. And I don’t know if he’ll give me an answer, but I don’t mind asking.”

