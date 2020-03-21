Schumer: There Will Be Ethics Investigation into Burr, Loeffler

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that there will be an ethics investigation into Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and any other members of the Senate who engaged in similar behavior.

Host Joy Reid asked, “The fact that at least two members of the United States Senate, Sen. Burr and Sen. Loeffler of Georgia appear to have traded on the crisis, using information, at least in the case of Sen. Burr, he is the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. … Will there be an ethics investigation of these members and any other members who did the same?”

Schumer responded, “The answer in one word is yes. There should be and there will be. I don’t own any stocks. I think it’s a very bad idea for senators to own stocks.”

