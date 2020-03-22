Acting DHS Sec Chad Wolf: Coronavirus Disinformation Campaign from Russia, Other Cyber Actors

Sunday during an appearance on Fox News, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf reiterated his pledge there would not be a national lockdown or national quarantine.

He warned against disinformation suggesting there would be and said the source of that disinformation could be coming from foreign adversaries.

“We have seen a number of reports, and I have personally gotten contacted a number of times, about text messages or these screenshots going around saying that I know someone at DHS, and they say we’re going to have a national lockdown or a national quarantine,” Wolf said. “And I would just say, that’s absolutely false. It’s not true. And it is part of a disinformation campaign. And what we know, whether it’s Russia, or whether it’s other cyber actors they like to sow discord on any controversial issue. So, it doesn’t just have to be elections. It can be any issue.”

“And we’re seeing that now with the coronavirus,” he continued. “And so what I would say to the American people is don’t believe it, don’t pass it along, and get your information from trusted sources, such as your state officials and your federal officials.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor