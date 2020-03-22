FNC’s Donna Brazile: Trump Calling Outbreak Chinese Virus Sowing ‘Discord and Division’

The #FNS panel discussed the politics of the coronavirus. Is this a 9/11 or Katrina moment for President Donald Trump? His administration's response has gotten mixed reviews. The panel weighs in. pic.twitter.com/DwMB5P99Gs

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, now a Fox News contributor, said on “Fox News Sunday” that President Donald Trump’s label of the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” was sowing “discord and division.”

Brazile said, “We are faced with a global pandemic that is deadly, and so I believe it calls upon our leaders, national leaders, local leaders to work collectively to speak as often as possible with one voice. I think the reason why many Americans, including myself, are very concerned about labeling it as a Chinese virus is because this is not the time to sow discord and division. We have to provide the kind of leadership that the American people understand, that we stay at home so we cannot just protect ourselves and our families but our communities, that our public health personnel around the front lines leading the equipment and materials in order to do their jobs and to protect their lives. This is a time where you look for leadership, not division, not dividing.”

“I understand the normal response to going to a poll-driven mania,” she added. “But right now, we want straight answers from our leaders. We want to know how we can protect ourselves and protect our economy as well as our own lives and livelihood.”

