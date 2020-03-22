WaPo’s Rubin: Trump Doesn’t Understand Coronavirus — Reporters Should Stop Asking Him Questions

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin argued President Donald Trump did not understand the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, she insisted reporters should stop asking him questions.

Rubin said, “I think there’s several things going on. First of all, Donald Trump treats this like an immigration problem. His first impulse is to block out the rest of the world, to blame others. He doesn’t seem to understand the problem we have is community spread. It’s already here. The problem is, he did nothing.”

She continued, “So, I think his effort to either whip up prejudice or toss the blame someplace else really is this pathetic need for reaffirmation and to have an enemy to blame.”

She added, “I will say one thing — if they are going to broadcast these things, no reporter should ask Donald Trump a question. He’s going to talk, but they should direct all questions to the experts. He may butt in, but they should come back to those experts again and again. I thought that was one of the most effective displays when Dr. Fauci did jump in saying, ‘Hey, this guy doesn’t know what he’s talking about. It is dangerous, stop.’ So, I think part of it is, if they’re going to do it, stop asking him questions. And I do think we’re getting to the point where there are other ways in which we can communicate this information. Governors are reliable sources. The scientists are reliable sources, newsprint and online can directly quote from Dr. Fauci, as they are doing. We don’t need to inform the public by going to Donald Trump. That’s counterproductive.”

