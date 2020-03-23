Biden: Trump and McConnell ‘Trying to Put a Corporate Bailout Ahead of Millions of Families’

During a statement on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden accused President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of “trying to put a corporate bailout ahead of millions of families.”

Biden said, “President Trump and Mitch McConnell are trying to put a corporate bailout ahead of millions of families. You know, it’s families. It’s simply wrong. We should be focusing on families, the White House and the United States Senate Republicans have proposed a $500 billion slush fund for corporations, with almost no conditions. And you don’t have to tell Americans where it’s going to go for months. You don’t have to explain what you did with it. The Trump administration could allow money for stock buybacks, for executive pay. Republicans refuse to increase Social Security at the same time, to forgive student loans, to take the necessary steps to stop evictions, ensure food and nutrition for vulnerable families. Sen. McConnell should immediately allow a bipartisan vote on aggressive measures to help small businesses, workers, communities, so they reflect what they need and so they can get moving, so we can help them now. This is a time to help families, communities, and small businesses, people trying to pay their mortgages or their rent, student loans, urgent bills. They need help. They shouldn’t have to pay for a corporate handout before they get the help they need.”

(h/t Grabien)

