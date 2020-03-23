Brzezinski on Coronavirus: We Are ‘Flying Completely Blind’ Because Trump ‘Does Not Have the Mentality to Lead Us’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski hit President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a press conference over the weekend.

Although Brzezinski has previously praised Trump’s tone amid the crisis, she said the president “does not have the mentality to lead” the country, adding the United States is “flying completely blind.”

“I didn’t see much difference between yesterday’s update and any of the others,” Brzezinski stated. “In fact, I thought it was a lot worse. You know, there’s no national mobilization. There’s no triggering of the National Defense Mobilization Act. We still don’t have tests. We don’t know where we are. The entire country is flying blind, flying completely blind as to whether or not they’ve had it, have it, or are going to get it. That’s where we are right now still. And the president talking about his salary, making snarky comments about Mitt Romney, this is a man who does not have the mentality to lead us through this crisis.”

She added, “Let’s dive right into the latest as to what we know with coronavirus spreading. State and local leaders pleading for help, laid-off workers in need of immediate relief. Washington providing little assurance to weary Americans over the weekend. The president rejected calls yesterday to use wartime powers to address shortages of face masks, ventilators and other critical equipment. The Senate also failed to advance a sweeping stimulus bill aimed at boosting American workers and the faltering economy.”

