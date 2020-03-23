McCarthy: Pelosi ‘Playing Political Games’ with COVID-19 Stimulus Relief

In reaction to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blocking a coronavirus package that would have provided economic relief to businesses and Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed Pelosi for “playing political games.”

McCarthy told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that Pelosi cannot craft another bill with members of the House because she is alone at the House at this time, adding her actions to block the bill and her claim she will introduce her own bill are “unacceptable.”

“The things that they are asking for, they want to talk about election law, they want to talk about money that was going to places — think for one moment what we were able to do before. We’ve sent more money to the state, we increased the funding level there that we found time to work together,” McCarthy outlined. “This is actually to protect the jobs to provide more resources for what we need in dealing with this situation. Time is of the essence, but what’s so critical here is the actual senators, Democrats and Republicans, got together and crafted the bill. It is the leadership that has come in because they are unhappy that they couldn’t craft it themselves. This is the way our founders believe we should have written the bill and for them to hold up any process of moving forward is not even voting on the bill. It’s giving the 30 hours of debate to start moving. Chuck Schumer should allow the American public to be able to move forward, and this is unacceptable.”

He later added, “[Pelosi] has no bill, she has no people, she has no members. That was a political ploy to give cover to Schumer to get his Democrats to vote no. This is a moment in time that those Democrat senators should not sit back and take the direction of leadership. Put the American public first.”

