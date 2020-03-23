McCaskill: Trump’s ‘Gross Incompetence Has Really Cost People’s Lives’

Monday on MSNBC, NBC News political commentator former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said President Donald Trump’s “gross incompetence” had cost people’s lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCaskill said, “Yeah, and the fact that this president doesn’t take intelligence briefings, doesn’t take them seriously has given the back of his hand to the intelligence community, going so far as to stand at a podium with Putin and basically say I believe Putin instead of my own intelligence community, sending his Attorney General all over the world, trying to get dirt on his intelligence community, and then he praises China in January, obviously, now they’re trying to blame China, and we also just learned that he sends a letter to Kim Jong-un in North Korea saying we want to help you, well, what in the world? What is he doing offering help to a thug in North Korea who kills his own family for power and then tells governors in a phone call, ‘Hey, you guys are going to be better off just trying to buy your own stuff.’ There is so much incompetence here.”

She added, “We have fatigue. We have outrage fatigue from this president. But this is a whole new level because now we’ve got human lives at stake. And the way he’s handled this with such gross incompetence has really cost people’s lives, and it is unfortunate, and it doesn’t seem to me that he has a grip on it yet.”

