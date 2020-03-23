McConnell: Democrats Won’t Fund Hospitals or Save Businesses ‘Unless They Get to Dust off the Green New Deal’

During a speech on the Senate floor on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that Democrats “won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal.”

McConnell said, “Here are some of the items on the Democratic wishlist over which they choose to block this legislation last night. Tax credits for solar energy and wind energy, provisions to force employers to give special, new treatment to big labor, and listen to this, new emissions standards for the airlines. Are you kidding me? This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis? That’s what they’re up to over there. The American people need to know it. Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal.”

