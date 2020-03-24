ABC’s Hostin: Trump More Concerned with Lining His Own Pockets Than Lives of Americans

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin accused President Donald Trump of caring about his personal finances more than the lives of Americans by planing for the country to return to regular business activity soon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I don’t think there’s a scenario right now where people should be returning to work. We had a problem with messaging early on, and we saw that specifically, Fox News had to dial back for a lot of their viewers what they thought and then were corrected and had to redirect course. Messaging was a big problem, which is maybe why we are low on tests, and we are low on supplies. We didn’t take it seriously soon enough. Now we are taking it seriously, and it’s important that that message stays consistent for right now. We know there are going to be economic pitfalls, but those can be dealt with after we make sure we’re clear of this virus. So right now, the only thing we can do is social distance. Again, I know there are some things that are affecting politicians and governments. No government is designed to shut down. I get all of that. But if we don’t stay true to this course right now, we’re going to have a slow bleed that lasts and numbers that have not been seen globally yet.”

Hostin said, “This is America. We can save our grandparents if we just stay at home. That is not too much to ask for. And every single health expert is advising this president to continue to tell people to stay at home. For him to just sort of flout that advice tells me that there is something in it for him. It tells me that there’s something economic in it for him. When you look at trump’s personal businesses, you know that he is losing almost $500,000 a day because six out of his seven hotels are losing money. They are shuttered every day, and that is why our Founding Fathers put the Emoluments Clause into the Constitution because our president should be more concerned about the lives of Americans rather than lining his own pockets, and I think that’s what this is really about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN