Biden: Trump ‘Should Stop Talking and Start Listening’ on Coronavirus

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said President Donald Trump “should stop talking and start listening to the medical experts,” on the coronavirus outbreak.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “The president today said he would like to reopen the country by Easter. What is your response?”

Biden said, “He should stop talking and start listening to the medical experts. You talk about having an economic crisis. You want an economic crisis, watch this spike. Watch the number of dead go up. Watch the number of people who, in fact, connect with this virus. When are you able to open the economy? Look, we all want the economy to open as rapidly as possible. The way to do that is take care of the medical side of this immediately. One of the things — he’s not responsible for the coronavirus because he’s responsible for the delay in taking the actions that need to be taken as far back as January. And I just — I find it incredible. Listen to Dr. Fauci. He’s been there since Reagan all the way through. He worked with our administration. He’s a serious, a serious player. What is going on with this man.”

Tapper pressed, “You said one of the biggest concerns is the misinformation out there which seem to be aimed at President Trump in some ways. Do you think — you literally think he should stop talking about the coronavirus?”

Biden responded, “I think he should listen to the scientific experts. Listen to them. Listen to Dr. Fauci. He’s not a scientist. Let the scientists speak. Let them lay out the facts as they know them. Let’s lay out what happened in other countries as we know it. This is not unique to the United States of America. He should be listening to the experts.”

