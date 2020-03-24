Manchin on Coronavirus Stimulus: You Can’t Throw Money at This and Think the Economy Is Going to Magically Jump Back

In a Tuesday interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) sounded off on the coronavirus relief package as senators draft the bill to provide an economic stimulus.

Manchin said the bill should be announced on Tuesday, but questioned whether or not the money will “magically jump” the economy while Americans are generally stuck at home “scared.”

“We know we have to help all the industries stay afloat,” Manchin told host Alisyn Camerota. “Right now, the frontline is the virus itself. You can’t throw enough money at this, Alisyn, and basically think the economy is just going to magically jump back when people are basically sheltering in place, not leaving, they’re scared. We want to make sure that we have treatment, we want to make sure that we a vaccine that works, all these things, and the health care is stable enough that we can be there to protect it. That’s what we have do.”

Manchin said the checks should be made available “hopefully” by the first of next month.

“We already have a system in place to get checks, waive the waiting period of one week or so, let’s get it moving. And basically, what we’re doing is doubling up and trying to help them recover as quickly as we can to have money in their pockets to be able do something,” Manchin outlined. “That’s where the crux of the money from the Democrats was going to the workers.”

