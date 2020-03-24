Pelosi on Emissions Provisions in Coronavirus Bill: There’s ‘Concern’ about ‘Shared Value’ on Environment

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended putting provisions on airline emissions in her coronavirus aide bill by stating that there is a “concern” in the country, “that if we’re giving tens of billions of dollars to the airlines that we could at least have a shared value about what happens to the environment.”

Pelosi said that “everything we’re suggesting just relates to COVID-19.”

She added, “I do think that there is a whole concern in our country that if we’re giving tens of billions of dollars to the airlines that we could at least have a shared value about what happens to the environment. But that is an excuse, not a reason for Sen. McConnell to go forward. Some of the other issues like not fully extending family medical leave, not funding food stamps. I hope that will all change in the next few hours. But there are issues that are essential to the well-being of America’s families, children being — school closed and some kids get their food at schools. So, we need to beef up what we’re doing in food stamps. So far, they have not agreed to that.”

