Pence: We’ve Never Discussed National Lockdown or Stay at Home Order

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence stated that the White House Coronavirus Task Force has never discussed a nationwide lockdown or stay at home order, and that the White House “fully” supports stronger actions by state and local governments.

Pence said, [relevant remarks begin around 8:00] “I can tell you that at no point has the White House Coronavirus Task Force discussed what some people call a nationwide lockdown, or, as you described as, a stay at home order. What we’ve done is publish the president’s coronavirus guidelines. … This is what we believe every American should be doing during what remains of the next week or so.”

He later added, “But, that being said, let me say, as states like California and Illinois and, of course, New York and elsewhere have taken strong measures. President Trump and I and our team fully support the decisions by your state and local officials that may be stronger than this.”

