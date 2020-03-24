Watch: Biden Touches His Face Repeatedly While Talking About Coronavirus

During his interview on The View this morning, Joe Biden could not stop touching his face, even licking his fingers at times on live TV in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. I put together a short compilation: pic.twitter.com/jPRKNJsWoz

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden touched his face repeatedly while talking about the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Vice President was on for three segments of the show and made several gaffs while discussing the outbreak.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg introduced Biden by saying, “It’s looking more and more like our next guest will be the candidate who I am counting on to send you-know-who packing.”

From his home, Biden said, “Well, what I’m doing is they set up a little bit of a studio here in my home. I’m able to speak to you and doing a lot of remote stuff with the media, number one, but I have a full day I’m working on. For example, I start the morning off with an hour and a half briefing with my medical experts on the health circumstances. They send me all these graphs and layout exactly what the status of things are. And then I have an hour and a half meeting with my economic team, former members of the administration and others who are laying out what they think is about to happen and how we should be dealing with it. I spend time on the phone with our congressional leaders, and then I’m doing a fair number of — there’s no show like yours but doing — doing some shows.”

When asked about the cure being worse than the virus, Biden said, “We have to take care of the cure. That will make the problem worse no matter what. No matter what. We know what has to be done. We know you have to — you’re tired of hearing the phrase, you got to flatten that curve where it’s going up like this, people getting it, and then it comes down. We got to flatten that curve, and we got to make sure that once, in fact, we have this under control, it doesn’t come back.”

In a confusing moment, the vice president said, “I have a map here I want to show you. You can’t see it. A map here from the docs that sent it to me.”

As he rubbed his face, Biden said, “Well look, what I referenced before was back, I think, on March 6 or whatever the date was he said a few things that just weren’t accurate, and I think it’s important people get the facts. The American people can handle the truth, but what they can’t handle is something that’s not true that they believe in a moment, and then they found out it’s not true. They lose confidence.”

A video compiled by Caleb Hull shows Biden repeatedly touching his eyes and face.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN