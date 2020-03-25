CNN’s Tapper: No Way of Knowing How Many Lives Affected by Trump’s ‘Many Lies’

Wednesday on his show “The Lead,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused President Donald Trump of downplaying the coronavirus outbreak with “many lies” and offering a false sense of security to the public.

Tapper said, “As we pass 800 deaths and more than 61,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in this country, it is worth remembering what President Trump said almost one month ago today.”

In a clip from February 26, Trump said, “When you have 15 people, and a 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that is a pretty good job we’ve done.”

Tapper continued, “Tomorrow will be the one month anniversary of that statement from the president. That was clearly a false sense of security he was providing the nation. In keeping with the many lies, he has told the nation in order to downplay the virus and its risk. And oversell the Trump administration response with more than 61,000 cases in the U.S. – far more than 15, far more than zero. There is no way of knowing how many lives were affected by that false sense of security that the president projected.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN