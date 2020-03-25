Mark Cuban: I Would Give My 16-Year-Old a Public Spanking If She Partied Amid Outbreak

Wednesday on ABCs “The View,” Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he would publicly spank his children if they did not practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Meghan McCain asked, “I know that you have teenage children, and we have all seen these videos of these spring breakers in Florida saying, ‘If I get coronavirus, I get coronavirus.’ Kids in Kentucky are having coronavirus parties. Why do you think this serious message for whatever reason isn’t translating to a lot of — I have been corrected— Generation Z kids, not Millennials?”

Cuban said, “You know, kids think they’re, you know, nothing can go wrong, that they’re not vulnerable to anything. I mean, I had to have the conversation with my 16-year-old in particular. I mean, when this all first started happening, it was, like, I’m going to my friend’s house. No, you’re not. They can come over here. No, they can’t. You have to communicate to them and really make it clear. Literally, if one of my kids went out there and were partying in spring break, I would walk up to her and bend her over my knee – I’ve never spanked my kids. Ever! And I have never had any intention of doing it – but I would pull down those pants and spank her right in front of all those springs breakers because it’s criminal. You just can’t do it.”

Laughing co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I’m with you on that, Mark. This is Sunny because I have a 17-year-old and I had that same discussion with him. You can’t go anywhere, and they can’t come here.”

