McConnell: We’ve Moved from ‘Partisan’ Period to Unanimous Passage of Coronavirus Bill

During a press conference after the passage of the Senate’s coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that “the Senate has pivoted from one of the most contentious, partisan periods in the nation’s history, to passing this rescue package 100-0, all in one quarter of this year.”

McConnell said, “I think if I were writing your headline, I’d say the Senate has pivoted from one of the most contentious, partisan periods in the nation’s history, to passing this rescue package 100-0, all in one quarter of this year. From arguably the most partisan, divisive thing you could possibly do, to coming together entirely, 100 of us, to meet this challenge. I think it says a lot about the United States Senate as an institution, our willingness to put aside our differences to do something really significant for the country.”

