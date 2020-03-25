Pelosi: House Will Have ‘At Least 24 Hours’ to Review Senate Coronavirus Bill

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that when the Senate’s coronavirus relief bill passes, House members will be given “at least 24 hours notice” so they can review the bill.

Pelosi said, “Well, when we see that the bill has passed the Senate, our distinguished Majority Leader, Mr. Hoyer, will give 24 hours notice, at least 24 hours notice to our members that the bill will be on the floor and that we can show them actually what the bill is so they know what they’re voting on and they can review it.”

