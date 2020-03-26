McConnell to Pelosi: We’re Not Addressing Pensions in Future Coronavirus Bills

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declared that the Senate will not deal with pension reform in any subsequent coronavirus bills.

McConnell reacted to a clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stating that she is “ready” to tackle pensions in the next coronavirus bill by stating, “Well, we have a pension problem. But it’s not related to the coronavirus. That’s why it’s not in the bill. The emergency bills that we may have to pass in the future need to be related to the subject. And that was a problem here. … So, we’re not going to use these virus relief bills as a way to pass Democratic policy proposals. That’s not what this emergency’s about.”

