Mnuchin: Americans Should Expect to Have Coronavirus Stimulus Checks ‘Within Three Weeks’

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday revealed that Americans should expect to have their coronavirus stimulus checks direct deposited or in the mail “within three weeks.”

Mnuchin praised the Senate for its “swift action” to get the American public the relief funds, saying he and President Donald Trump “couldn’t be more pleased” with the bipartisan support the bill received. It passed in the U.S. Senate by a 96-0 vote.

“I want to thank the Senate for their swift action,” Mnuchin told CNBC “Squawk on the Street” host Jim Cramer. “People literally worked around the clock for five days, and the president and I and others couldn’t be more pleased with the absolute unanimous support, on a bipartisan basis, to get this done. In regards to the checks, I announced yesterday from the White House press conference, first of all, most of these will be direct deposit, so we call them checks in the mail, but most of them will be direct deposits, it will be within three weeks. We’re determined to get money in people’s pocket immediately. So that will be within three weeks.”

He emphasized, “The American workers and American public and American business — they need the money now.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent