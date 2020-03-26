Scarborough: Republicans ‘Ready to Euthanize’ Senior Citizens Over Boeing’s Corporate Earnings

In a Thursday rant on his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough sounded off on the rising number of deaths in the United States as a result of the coronavirus.

After repeating his belief more Americans would die from coronavirus than have died in every war combined, Scarborough said more Americans would die from coronavirus than died in 9/11. He added Republicans are “ready to euthanize” senior citizens because they do not want to see Boeing’s corporate earnings dip too low.

“It seems that Republicans now are making the argument let the World War II vets die, let the Korean War vets die, let the Vietnam vets die, let everybody in that generation die because we’re worried about Boeing,” Scarborough declared. “They want Boeing, who gets, by the way, a $17 billion bailout by this package after killing people because of their selfishness, because of their greediness. I mean, all these other companies with stock buybacks, the same thing happened there. We have Republicans — we have people like Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott more concerned about Boeing than unemployed people in their own state.”

He added, “As you know, I’m not a Democrat. There are a lot of things that Democrats do that drive me crazy. I watched the first Democratic debate, and I just looked at wonderment at how far left Twitter had pulled the party, but there is no doubt if you’re talking about the party of life right now, as the American conservative wrote, right now these conservatives are making Democrats who are pro-choice actually look more pro-life because they’re only worried about the unborn. It is the born, it is the weakest among us, it is senior citizens who they’re ready to euthanize because they want Boeing’s corporate earnings to not dip too low. They want to make sure that people that own businesses in their district or in their states will keep giving them campaign contributions. I grew up in a Baptist Church and I heard a lot about abortion on the front end of life and euthanizing seniors on the other side of life. … That is killing.”

