Sen. Tim Scott on Coronavirus Bill: ‘A Lot of Reasons to Be Optimistic’

While there are a lot of bad things that passed in the U.S. Senate’s version of the CARES Act according to Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), he says the good outweighs the bad in the $2 trillion legislation.

The South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator warned the bill still incentivizes unemployment but also offered money that would allow for employers to keep employees on the payroll through the coronavirus ordeal.

For that reason, Scott told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” there was reason for optimism.

“There’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic about where we’re going,” he said. “We are facing a threat that we have not seen before. The good news is, our president is leading from the front, he is optimistic, he’s leaning into it. His containment strategy was effective at the beginning. Our mitigation strategies are producing better than expected.”

“It is our responsibility to continue to social distance,” Scott added. “I think we are having a strong impact on the spread of this virus. And if we continue to do those things that we know that we need to do, our economy will be better, and we’ll have more people living healthier lives, and our recover will be quite fast.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor