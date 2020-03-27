Biden: I Would Support Nationwide Lockdown

During a town hall on CNN on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that if he was president, he would recommend that every governor lock their state down.

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “Would you go the route that Bill Gates is recommending, which essentially is, would you recommend to governors at every state to essentially lock down in order — for a period of several weeks?”

Biden responded, “For the time being, I would, yes.”

He further stated, “[T]wo weeks in what is going to be a long fight to deal with this, is a small price to pay. Especially since you can compensate people for the lost time now that, in fact, the legislation has been passed by the Congress.”

