Biden: ‘More Likely’ We’ll Have to Self-Isolate Until June

During a town hall on CNN on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he thinks it is “more likely” that people will have to self-isolate until June than opening things back up by Easter.

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “I’m wondering what you think of the idea of opening up by Easter, packing churches, and how long do you expect people will have to actually self-isolate?”

Biden answered, “Well, look, based on the data I’m getting from medical experts, they indicate to me that it’s more likely to be sometime after the 31st of May, into June, before we’d be in that position. But nobody knows for certain. What we do know is that it’s a false choice to make, saying that you either open the economy or everything goes to hell, or, in fact, you take care of the medical side. You cannot make this economy grow until you deal with the virus and we — and that curve.”

