Biden Says Phillies Ball Cap the ‘Way to Be Able to Sleep with My Wife’ in Kimmel Appearance

During a wide-ranging interview with ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel that aired on Thursday that touched everything from President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response to his eventual running mate selection, former Vice President Joe Biden revealed that his allegiance to Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies had to do with his wife’s preferences.

Biden’s wife Jill Biden, a native of Willow Grove, PA, which is just outside of Philadelphia, the home of the Phillies franchise.

Exchange as follows:

KIMMEL: Hello, Joe Biden. BIDEN: What’s that hat you have on? KIMMEL: Uh, New York Mets. It’s supposed to be Opening Day. BIDEN: (Puts on Philadelphia Phillies ballcap) Opening Day. KIMMEL: Oh. Wow. You know what? This is not the way to win voters, Mr. Vice President. BIDEN: I tell you what — it’s the way to be able to sleep with my wife. She’s a Philly girl. If I weren’t for the Phillies, I would be out of luck, man.

The former vice president also ruled out the possibility of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, the 2008 GOP vice-presidential nominee as his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

“Is one of them Sarah Palin?” Kimmel said. “Is she on your list?”

“I asked her,” Biden replied. “She doesn’t want to be. I asked her if I could call her ‘Sarah.’ She said no.”

