Biden: We Need Rent Freeze ‘for at Least the Next Three Months’

During a town hall on CNN on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden called for a rent freeze and rent forgiveness “for at least the next three months” and declared that “No one should be evicted during this period.”

Biden said, “I would make it a rent freeze for at least the next three months. Freeze it and forgive it, so that you’re able to stay in that place. … No one should be evicted during this period.”

Biden also called for a nationwide moratorium on utility shut-offs.

