Dem Rep. Thompson: I Don’t Think Gun Stores Are ‘Necessary Businesses’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) called for Mississippi to do “something similar” to the lockdown that South Korea did for “gun shops and a lot of other places, not the necessary businesses that we need to have open.”

Thompson said, “If you look at what South Korea did, they did a wonderful job at getting their hands around it, but what the leadership in that country did was they locked down the country so that people could not move around. And so, what we’re going to have to do here in Mississippi is something similar, but gun shops and a lot of other places, not the necessary businesses that we need to have open.”

