GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Trump Should ‘Call up More of the National Guard’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a current Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, called on President Trump to “call up more of the National Guard” to help combat coronavirus.

Kinzinger said, “I actually wish the president would call up more of the National Guard. Because, you know, for instance, the plane I fly, the RC-26, the Guard still wants to try to push it out. It’s an amazing asset for countering drugs, for also finding areas of pandemic and where help is needed. And that’s the kind of asset that needs [to be] activated at this moment.”

