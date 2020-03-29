CNN’s Lemon to Pro-Trump Pastor Still Holding Services: ‘You Don’t Get Immunity Because of Your Beliefs’

Sunday, CNN anchor Don Lemon addressed Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne holding church services with a crowd gathered in person at The River at Tampa Bay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lemon noted Howard-Browne prayed over President Donald Trump in the White House in 2017, and urged him and others around the country to listen to experts because the coronavirus “does not care what you believe.”

“All those people crowded together, apparently not taking the slightest precaution,” Lemon lamented. “Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who prayed over the president in the Oval Office, by the way, back in 2017 downplaying the danger from coronavirus.”

He continued, “We reached out to the church for comment — haven’t heard back. I hope you’re listening. Whether you attend that church or not, everyone around this country, I want you to listen to the sound of my voice, hear my words. Remember this: This virus does not care what you believe. It does not care where you worship. It does not care if you worship at all. It doesn’t care if you’re a person of faith or not. You don’t get immunity because of your beliefs. Take precautions. Do what the experts say. God and science and medicine can all co-exist at the same time.”

