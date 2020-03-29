Dem Rep. Richmond: Trump’s Actions Have Cost American Lives

During Sunday’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) accused President Donald Trump of having cost American lives in his actions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Host Kasie Hunt asked Richmond if he thinks an ad for former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign suggesting Trump’s incompetence has cost American lives is accurate, to which Richmond said it is.

“Look, if you ask me do I think the president’s actions have cost us American lives? The answer is yes, unfortunately,” Richmond told Hunt. “Let’s go back to I believe it was January 22nd when he did his first interview, and I think it was on CNBC and they asked him, ‘Do you think we have the danger of a pandemic from coronavirus?’ He said, ‘No, no, no, not at all. We have this totally under control.'”

Richmond added that while Trump is probably to blame for many lost lives, he is the president’s “biggest fan” right now in the fight against the virus.

“Look, people know how I feel about President Trump, but right now, I am his biggest fan,” he said. “I want him to win because if he wins, that means we save lives. I’m just not that confident that he has it in him to do it. But I’m hoping for him, I’m praying for him, and I’m praying for the American people.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent