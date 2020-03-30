Biden to Trump: ‘Step Up and Do Your Job — Stop Campaigning’

Monday on MSNBC, former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nod, said President Donald Trump should “step up” and do his job during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said, “We don’t need the kind of talk is president is using. In fact, the president has to stop the belittling of the governors with whom he disagrees, stop making accusations that somehow some New York hospitals are — they all of a sudden they need more masks, we ought to investigate them. Maybe they are going out the back door. What is that all about? That is bizarre, absolutely bizarre. Get the help to where it is needed now. And what they are doing right is they should let Dr. Fauci and the experts run the show, speak more, let them lay out exactly what is happening. Just tell the truth to the American people. They are tough. They can take it. But don’t mislead them.”

He continued, “Let’s do everything in our power to do it. And the social distancing the president gets around to it really late. He talked about social distancing not being required. Then he said it is going to be required, but everybody will be in church on Easter. Now he is acknowledging that’s not going to happen. I mean, let’s just level with the American people.”

He added, “Mr. President, let’s get things done. Let’s put the politics aside. You know we need more of everything. Why are you not insisting it be produced and demanding it using your presidential authority to get it done? Nobody disagrees with that. Get it done. Step up and do your job. Stop campaigning.”

