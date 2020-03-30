CNN’s Acosta: W.H. Briefing Had ‘PR Stunt’ from ‘Mr. Pillow’ Plugging His Company

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta suggested that the White House’s coronavirus briefings could be “better designed” by not having “these PR stunts like Mr. Pillow coming out and giving a plug for his company, and that sort of thing.”

Acosta said, “I think these briefings could be, I think, better designed. The president could come out, say a few words in terms of what his administration is doing, not have these PR stunts like Mr. Pillow coming out and giving a plug for his company, and that sort of thing. And let us hear more from Dr. Birx, let us hear more from Dr. Fauci. At one point, Dr. Birx said — she was asked about that comment she made earlier today that if everybody does everything the way that they should, we may only have 100,000 to 200,000 deaths. And she went on to reiterate that people need to follow, very closely, these social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC.”

