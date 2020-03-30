MSNBC’s Hayes: ‘Crazy to Me’ Everyone’s Still Carrying Coronavirus Briefings Live

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes stated that it’s “crazy” to him that media outlets are still taking the White House’s coronavirus briefings live, “when you’ve got the MyPillow guy getting up there talking about reading the Bible.”

Hayes began by saying that Trump uses the briefings as “propaganda sessions, regularly spewing misinformation and lies when he is at the podium. They have morphed into something akin to Trump rallies without the crowds.”

He later added, “It’s obviously above my pay grade. I don’t make the call if we take him or not, but it seems crazy to me that everyone’s still taking them when you’ve got the MyPillow guy getting up there talking about reading the Bible.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett