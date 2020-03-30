Trump: When I Figure Out Who Is More Dishonest and Corrupt Between NYT, WaPo ‘I’ll Let You Know’

President Donald Trump called in for an interview Monday on “Fox & Friends” to provide an update on the ongoing fight against the coronavirus outbreak as China blames the United States for the coronavirus, which he refers to as “the Chinese virus” because it originated in China.

In the interview, Trump continued his fight against fake news and took shots at The New York Times and The Washington Post for being “dishonest” and “corrupt.”

[Note: Relevant portion begins around the 20:24 mark]

“Number one, you don’t know what they’re doing, and when you read it in The Washington Post you don’t believe it. … I see stories in The Washington Post that are so fake and are so phony,” Trump decried.

He added, “When I read things in The Washington Post, I mean I can tell you stories they write that are just the opposite. They will do anything they can to hurt this presidency, and yet here we are with the best numbers we’ve ever had. I don’t even understand it when you can get such fake news from so many. The New York Times is a totally dishonest paper, they are dishonest people — Washington Post same thing. I’m trying to figure out for three and a half years, who is more dishonest, who is more corrupt, The Washington Post or the New York Times? When I figure it out I’ll let you know. We’ll have a special.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent