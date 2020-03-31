Biden: States Should Prepare for Remote Voting in 2020 Elections

Drive-thru voting? A virtual Democratic convention? @JoeBiden talks about the changes we could see to the 2020 election because of #coronavirus . Learn more: https://t.co/4eJZK3ti2L #11thHour pic.twitter.com/5DOeH56qvG

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden called on secretaries of state to plan for having remote voting in the 2020 elections.

Biden said, “[T]here would be no rationale for eliminating or delaying the election. It may be virtual.”

Host Brian Williams then asked, “God forbid we’re still dealing with this in November. God forbid we’re dealing with some kind of a regional or climate rebound of this in November. Do you think it’s incumbent upon the secretaries of state in all 5o states to ensure this is the one election with secure, remote voting possibility?”

Biden responded, “Yes. I think they should be doing that now. I think they should be doing that now, planning on it.”

Biden also suggested drive-in voting as another possibility and predicted that there will be more absentee voting.

