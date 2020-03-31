Susan Rice: Trump Has a ‘Particular Problem’ with Strong Black Women

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former National Security Adviser Susan Rice argued that President Donald Trump had a problem with strong women and “a particular problem” with strong black women.

When asked about her tweet on the exchanges between PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor and the president, Rice said, “The only thing I might add to that is maybe I should have just said, strong women. He has a particular problem, it seems, with black women, but as was pointed out in your earlier segment, it’s a problem that applies to women with strong personalities and a willingness to stand up for themselves and their beliefs across the board.”

She added, “It’s a sad thing. It’s a reflection of one’s own insecurity. It’s not a reflection of the talent or the capacities of the women we’re talking about. And I hope very much that we can move beyond that. It’s so unbecoming in the context of a national crisis for the president to lash out at individuals, whether the governor of Michigan or the speaker of the House or a reporter who asked a very fair, tough question.”

She added, “So as I said, for us to get through this maximally, it’s going to require each of us as citizens to our part. Thank God for the governors and mayors and those stepping up and taking this crisis as seriously as it deserves to be taken, but at the end of the day, there isn’t a substitution for leadership coming out of the White House. The White House needs to be stepping in, prioritizing the federal procurement of massive tests of PPE, of ventilators, and distributing them on a rational basis. They can’t have states competing against each other, against the federal government. It’s chaos, and we don’t need that kind of chaos. We need leadership.”

