McCarthy: We Can’t Allow China to Control Supply Chain ‘in Any Industry’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that after the coronavirus epidemic subsides, we cannot allow China “to control a supply chain in any industry.”

McCarthy said, “We are Americans. The ingenuity, the intensity, the inspiration, we will get through this, and we will get back to normal. We’ve been through World War II. But what we will not get back to is allowing China to control a supply chain in any industry. That’s what we cannot allow to happen again, something that President Trump has warned us about, who has fought against it. And I think that is an eye-opening.”

