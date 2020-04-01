Scarborough on Coronavirus: ‘Everybody Saw This Coming in Early January’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that “everybody saw this coming early January.”

Scarborough claimed that despite doctors, healthcare professionals, and scientists warning Trump in January and February about the severity of the coronavirus, he thought it was a hoax and was being overblown by the media.

“They saw this coming even several weeks ago,” Scarborough emphasized. “Doctors I know very well, scientists, health care professionals were saying, ‘Mr. President, 100,000, 200,000, 500,000 people could die from this virus if you don’t start moving.’ The president didn’t want to hear it. This is, after all, a president who talked about one person dying and one person from China, but we’ve got it taken care of, it will be zero. And then soon after that in February, he was talking about, oh, we have 14, 15 people who were infected but we’ve done such a good job it’s going to go down to zero. Then, of course, he said the media was overblowing it, that their coverage was a hoax of the pandemic, that it was going to go away. And then he said that it would go away in April, the sun would come out, it would magically go away.

He later added, “Now, we’ve heard … that nobody could have seen this coming. The fact is everybody saw this coming. Everybody saw this coming in early January.”

