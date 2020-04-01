Schumer: Trump Needs Production and Distribution Czar, Navarro ‘Not Up to the Job’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called for President Trump to put one individual in charge of both the production and distribution of needed supplies and stated that White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro is not qualified to run production.

Schumer said, “Now, the president appointed somebody, a man named Peter Navarro, a professor, on China, to run the production side of it. I talked to him. He is not up to the job. He’s a very nice man, but he has had no experience doing things like this. And they have no one, that I can best tell, in charge of the distribution. They need one person, a military person, a general who knows how to deal with logistics and order mastering, who knows command and control, you need to place that person, the czar, in charge of both production and distribution of all of [these] kinds of needed equipment and get it to the places that are needed and that have shortages.”

