CMS Chief Verma: ‘We’re Hopeful’ Americans Can Adhere to Guidelines to Be in Better Place by June

IOn Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Verma echoed Vice President Mike Pence’s belief that the United States could see an improvement in the fight against the spread of the virus by early summer. She said the task force is “hopeful” the country will be “in a different place” by June.

“Well, what I’m optimistic about is just watching Americans in everyday life trying to adhere to 30 days to slow the spread,” Verma told host Ed Henry. “That’s what’s going to make the difference here. We want to reduce the number of people that get sick. We want to reduce the strain on the healthcare system. And watching Americans really try to adhere and to do their parts, neighbors helping neighbor, that’s what’s going to make the difference here”

“We have to remember that this is a changing situation. The decisions that we’re making are all data-driven, and that’s why we put that information out there so the American people can see exactly the type of information that the president is using to make those decisions. But we are hopeful that if everybody can adhere to 30 days to slow the spread, adhere to those guidelines, that we could be through this and hopefully by June we’re in a different place,” she added.

