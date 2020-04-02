Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Rundown podcast, former Obama adviser David Plouffe predicted President Donald Trump will see near “historic” turnout in the 2020 presidential election, putting former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democrat nominee, in a “very dangerous” situation.
A partial transcript is as follows:
DAVE ANTHONY: In a traditional, political scene, would be a killer for an incumbent president to have to try to be re-elected during a terrible economic time. That, on the face, seems to give Joe Biden an advantage. Do you think that’s true?
DAVID PLOUFFE: Yeah, you look at the economic situation and say, “How can an incumbent win with that?” But no one is blaming Trump for the pandemic, number one. I think if you can lay his crisis response at his feet and connect that to the economy, I do think that’s some headwinds he’s got to run into. But, almost no matter what happens, can Donald Trump win Wisconsin? Can he win Michigan? Can he win Pennsylvania? Can he win Florida?’ Sure, because his base is so solid. And I think he’s going to turn out voters almost at a historical level on his behalf, so that makes him very dangerous if you’re Joe Biden.
