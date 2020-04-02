Pelosi: Trump Didn’t Want to ‘Face the Reality’ of Coronavirus — ‘Denial and that Delay Cost Lives’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and President Donald Trump’s attempt to blame impeachment for any delays in the response to the coronavirus pandemic is meant to distract from the president not wanting face “reality.”

Mitchell asked, “Do you think it’s fair for Mitch McConnell to suggest that impeachment slowed down the federal response?”

Pelosi said, “That’s just sad. They can’t handle their jobs, I guess, because what are they saying? We ignored it? It was self-evident. Most people knew about it and certainly those of responsibility.”

She added, “So I say of that, either you can’t handle your job, but don’t blame impeachment on that. Just blame it on the fact that you didn’t want to face the reality. That denial and that delay cost lives.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN