Gaetz on House Dem Coronavirus Inquiry: ‘Democrats Are Jealous and Out of Power’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed efforts led by congressional Democrats to launch investigations into President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

The Florida Republican told FNC’s Sean Hannity that House Democrats were “jealous and out of power,” adding that they were returning to the impeachment strategy of 2019.

“You know, Democrats are jealous and out of power, and so they are reverting to the muscle memory of the impeachment strategy where they focus on subpoenas rather than solutions, where they focus on, you know, investigations rather than ICU bed capacity,” he said.

“We’d like our Democrat colleagues to join us in passing clean bills to deal with this virus, and I agree with Mark Levin that they shouldn’t all spend trillions of dollars, but we really see what Democrats are actually fighting for,” Gaetz continued. “Not our health care workers. Not empowering our states and local communities, but things like $350 million for illegal aliens, migrants, and refugees, rather than the American people and the American worker — and I think the American people are seen through it.”

