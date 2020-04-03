Kudlow: Unemployment Numbers ‘Going to Be Very Poor’ in the Weeks Ahead; Predicts Economy ‘Back on Track’ by End of 2020

In a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow weighed in on the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the United States economy.

Kudlow acknowledged the virus as an “interruption of what was a very prosperous economy” and predicted the unemployment rate will be “very poor” in the weeks ahead.

“A lot of people are suffering,” Kudlow told Fox News. “And I will say, the weeks ahead, the numbers are also going to be very poor. This is an interruption of what was a very prosperous economy, it’s an interruption from the virus and the necessary mitigation efforts to deal with the virus.”

However, Kudlow said he sees the economy back on track by the end of the year.

He added, “We’re doing everything we can to deal with it and make it perhaps a little easier. we’re trying to save jobs, save payrolls and save businesses so that — and this is maybe the key point — when this virus runs its course — as it will, it is not permanent, this is a temporary issue — as it runs its course, the American economy will be ready to snap back. I believe that’s going to happen well before the end of the year.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent